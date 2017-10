LIVE FEED starts Wednesday at 6:00 PM



Cecil, GA — The World Series of Small Tire Racing invades South Georgia Motorsports Park this weekend as Donald Long’s “No Mercy 8” hits the strip. Watch the fastest drag radial cars on the planet battle head-to-head all weekend here on DragCoverage.com, thanks to MotorManiaTV! This is the race that you do not want to miss!

Thanks Duck X Productions and MotorManiaTV for providing this great event to view this weekend!

