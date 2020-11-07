Marques “King Kong” Hatton Wins Friday Night Frenzy at SGMP

16 hours ago

Adel, GA — The dust has settled and Marques Hatton is the winner of Hitman Productions Friday Night Frenzy 4-Car shootout at South Georgia Motorsports Park. The shootout featured four 4.84 bore space N/T (no-time) small tire cars, some of the fastest in the country. In the end, it was Hatton who has the baddest “4.84” car.

Hatton in “King Kong” defeated Marcus Birt “John Gotti” in the final round and took out Mike Stavrinos in the semi-final round. “High Roller,” the fourth entry, also lost in the semi- final round. Congratulations Hatton, King Kong, and team!

