McGee and Grayson Win Turkey 2-Day at Huntsville Dragway

Huntsville, AL — The cold did not stop a class full of Super Pro cars from attending the Turkey 2-Day this past weekend at Huntsville Dragway.

With challenging conditions, the Huntsville Engine and Huntsville Dragway Drew were able to complete one of the scheduled two $15,000 races for the weekend. When the dusk and smoke cleared, it was one man standing in the winner’s circle with his team and it was Billy Paul McGee of Bessemer, AL.

McGee defeated Roger Dane in the final round.

McGee said “I sold this car a while back and it felt good to finally be able to own it again. I have owned it for about 6 months and this is a big win.”

In the Jr. Dragster class it was the rising star Cole Grayson of Dunlap,TN taking the win in his American Race Cars built dragster.