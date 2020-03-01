This unique work of art is the first thing that caught my eye while racing at Montgomery Raceway Park this weekend. I mean, you have rides like Larry Martin’s beautiful Camaro, but Mark Zeladonis’ 1980 Chevette named “Shetona” has a unique story.

Zeladonis, the track chaplain from Racers for Christ (RFC) purchased this “One Ugly Car,” as he called it, a few years back and has added his touch.

“The rear fenders were like that when I bought. No way I would have done that, but it’s here to stay. We added on to the front nose of the car with some steel and a lot of fiberglass.”

“I have never done Fiberglass in my life, so it was quite the experience.”

Zeladonis’ “Shetona” has a 383 Small Block Chevy, 9” Ford, and runs 7.20s, 93 mph.

Be sure to drop by and tell Zeladonis you saw it on DragCoverage and get your RFC stickers!

