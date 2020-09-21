Miss Mia Tedesco wins Back to Back $10K, “Chaos at Crossville Dragway”; team wins 4 out of 5

Crossville, TN — Miss Mia Tedesco and Tedesco racing nearly sweeps the entire weekend at Crossville Dragway for Chad Axford’s Chaos at Crossville in Crossville, TN. The team won 4 out of the 5 events for the weekend.

Mia won both Friday and Saturday’s $10,000 in both her Moser Sponsored Camaro and Dragster. Her team, Bryson Scruggs and Jason Lynch, managed to take a Gamblers Race Win and runner-up throughout the weekend.

Mia thanked Moser Engineering, Hoosier Tire, Abruzzi Transmissions and Converters, Wilkerson, and Phat Scooters.