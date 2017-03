New Build Series Coming! DragCoverage and BTC have acquired a 1968 Camaro and TJ Pruitt will be behind the wheel!

This car holds the European Nitrous World Record at 3.87! Stay tuned as we will post a series of articles, while teaming with several Marketing partners to get this now Top Sportsman DragCoverage/BTC hotrod going #dragcoverage

