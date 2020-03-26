In consideration of the COVID-19 global pandemic, NHRA officials have announced revisions to the 2020 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule. The series is tentatively planned to resume June 5-7 with the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. The season will conclude with the crowning of the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series champions November 13-15 at the Auto Club Finals at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona.

The revised schedule will consist of 19 total events, with 17 of those events being contested when the series resumes in June. Six of these events will be condensed to two-day competition schedules for the Mello Yello Drag Racing Series classes due to economic and logistical factors. As a result of the compressed schedule, points will not be reset after the U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway. NHRA has held two make-up dates on the calendar in case there are further delays.

UPDATED: Frequently Asked Questions about the current suspension of NHRA racing

Tentative schedule announcements for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Series, Mickey Thompson Tires NHRA Top Fuel Harley Series and Samtech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Series will be announced soon. All NHRA-sanctioned drag racing series competition is still suspended until further notice.

REVISED 2020 NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING SERIES SCHEDULE June 5-7 Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals (PSC/PSM) Gainesville, Fla. June 12-14 Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals* (PSC/PSM) Houston June 19-21 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals* (PSC/PSM) Bristol, Tenn. June 26-28 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals* (PSC/PSM) Norwalk, Ohio July 9-12 Route 66 NHRA Nationals Chicago July 17-19 Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals (PSM) Denver July 24-26 NHRA Sonoma Nationals (PSC/PSM) Sonoma, Calif. July 31-Aug. 2 NHRA Northwest Nationals* (PSC/PSM) Seattle Aug. 13-16 Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Brainerd, Minn. Aug. 21-23 Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals* (PSC) Topeka, Kan. Sept. 3-7 NHRA U.S. Nationals (PSC/PSM) Indianapolis Sept. 11-13 Mopar Express Lane NHRA Nationals* (PSC/PSM) Reading, Pa. Sept. 18-20 NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals (PSC/PSM) Charlotte Sept. 25-27 Make Up Date If Needed Gainesville, Fla. Oct. 2-4 AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals (PSC/PSM) St. Louis Oct. 9-11 Make Up Date If Needed Houston Oct. 15-18 AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals (PSC/PSM) Dallas Oct. 29-Nov. 1 Dodge NHRA Nationals (PSC/PSM) Las Vegas Nov. 12-15 Auto Club NHRA Finals (PSC/PSM) Pomona, Calif.

*Mello Yello Drag Racing Series on Saturday and Sunday only

PSC = Pro Stock will be contested at this event

PSM = Pro Stock Motorcycle will be contested at this event