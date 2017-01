After years as one of the sport’s most successful E.T. bracket racers, Nick Folk pursued the NHRA Super Comp title this season and was rewarded with the national championship. He got off to a hot start with a runner-up finish at the JEGS NHRA SPORTSnationals in Bowling Green, Ky., and his campaign kicked into high gear when he won both races at the Division 5 doubleheader event in Topeka. Video Credit: NHRA.com

