Nick Hastings wins Wednesday’s Summit Racing Equipment Triple 50K at the 25th Anniversary of the Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Race

Nick’s game plan is to pull double-duty at the 25th Annual Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels Million Dollar Race, and that plan is already paying off as the bottom and top bulb racer won Wednesday’s Summit Racing Equipment Triple 50 at Montgomery Raceway Park. Nick packaged several great runs in both the bottom-bulb class and top-bulb to land him in the final round against Bailey Ferraro who just came off a fresh win last weekend at Glynn Smith’s Chevrolet Bracket Series.

In the final round, Nick was .013 on the reaction and dead—on, behind the wheel of his unique wheel-standing Pontiac T1000. What’s even more impressive is that Hastings was in the final of both bottom-bulb and the main top-bulb class for $50K. As Jared Pennington said, “Hastings definitely earned this win.”

Hastings said “I’m kind of pumped up because I have my boys from back home here watching. It feels really good to win and it’s a big deal for me to win here, because it’s my first at this race. It would be nice to carry over some momentum to the big show.”

“A lot of help goes into making this happen for me. I just have to hold up my end,” Hastings added.

Jeff Ledford was the lone semi-finalist. Brian Whitworth, Britt Cummings, and TJ Pruitt were the quarter-finalists.

Thursday’s Summit Racing Equipment Triple 50 kicks off with new entry time runs ‪at 9AM‬ and the Mickey Thompson Million Main Event is on Friday along with the Laris Motorsports Insurance Racer Appreciation Party ‪on Friday night‬.

Racers had the opportunity to watch the race live from the staging lanes thanks to the Glynn Smith Chevrolet jumbotron, everyone at the track and home was able to tune in thanks to Vintage Trailer Sales’ Live Feed provided by MotorManiaTV.com.