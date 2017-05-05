O’Reilly Auto Parts, SS Motorsports, & Johnson Ford Sponsor DragCoverage Night of Fire at Atmore Dragway

Atmore, AL — With the exponential growth of the DragCoverage Spring Nationals at Atmore Dragway, May 6, 2017, three key sponsors have come on board to ensure the success of one of the biggest drag races on the gulf coast.

Returning for three years in a row, SS Motorsports and Johnson Ford of Atmore have played a major part in giving the Heads-up Racers a competitive class to compete in. In 2017, SS Motorsports will sponsor the 6.00 Class while Johnson Ford Sponsors the 7.00 Class.



TJ Pruitt said “I can’t thank Terry Jordan with SS Motorsports and Johnson Ford enough for their continuing support. They never hesitate when asked to support these classes.”

“I can always count on them to not only be fans of the sport, but doing their part to make Drag Racing Great again, as Wes Buck with Drag Illustrated continues to stress.”

For the first time ever, O’Reilly Auto Parts has also come on board as a major sponsor, backing the 5.00 and Real Street Class. O’Reilly Auto Parts had been a major backer of not only drag racing for many years, but all Motorsports.

The American auto parts retailer provides automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States serving both the professional service providers and do-it-yourself customers.

“I was quite pleased when I got the news that O’Reilly Auto Parts was sponsoring the race. When you think automotive parts, they are the first to come to mine,” TJ Pruitt said.

Visit Johnson Ford Inc. in Atmore, AL for a variety of new & used cars cars, parts, service, and financing. They are a full service dealership, ready to meet your needs.

SS Motorsports is located in Theodore, Alabama and provides high performance racing parts and services of all needs and for all types of racing.

The DragCoverage Spring Nationals Night of Fire kicks off at Atmore Dragway, tomorrow May 6, 2017 with Promods, bracket racing, Jr.Dragsters, and heads up classes. Don’t miss it..

