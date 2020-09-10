Over 170 Cars attend Gulfport Dragway’s Local IHRA Super Series Race
By TJ Pruit
Gulfport, MS (August 22, 2020) — You’ve heard me preach and preach about the importance of local bracket racing. At one point, I thought it was dying.
Well, I was wrong. Gulfport Dragway hosted there are IHRA a Super Series bracket race on August 22 for your typical weekend warrior local racers and had over 170 entries, Presented by David McMurtry Racing Engines. This is awesome! This also gives me hope that local bracket racing is alive.￼
Congrats to all the Winners and R/U from the Gulfport Dragway Summit Super Series 2 Races in 1 Day Promoted by Rolison Motorsports Promotions.
Race 1
Jr Dragster 7-9
Win-Bentley Wright
R/U-Lawson Scott
Jr Dragster 10-12
Win-Zack Pearce
R/U-Corbin Walker
Jr Dragster 13-17
Win-Rylee Wells
R/U-Lane Scott
Electronics
Win-Matthew Brown
R/U-Aubrey Stewart
Semi-Jim Blake
Footbrake
Win-Opie Pearce
R/U-Travis Driggers
Semi-Larry Seguin, Michael Lewis
Sportsman
Win-Carl Schaefer
R/U-Bryan Blair
Race 2
Jr Dragster 7-9
Win-Kyler Morel
R/U-Kolton Barnes
Jr Dragster 10-12
Win-Hayden Miller
R/U-Ansley Paul
Jr Dragster 13-17
Win-Rylee Wells
R/U-Jada Sexton
Electronics
Win-Kholten Fuller
R/U-Steven Barnett
Semi-Jim Blake
Footbrake
Win-Danny Paul
R/U-Larry Seguin
Semi-Michael Payne
Sportsman
Win-Carl Schaefer
R/U-Curtis Allen