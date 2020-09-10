Over 170 Cars attend Gulfport Dragway’s Local IHRA Super Series Race

By TJ Pruit

Gulfport, MS (August 22, 2020) — You’ve heard me preach and preach about the importance of local bracket racing. At one point, I thought it was dying.

Well, I was wrong. Gulfport Dragway hosted there are IHRA a Super Series bracket race on August 22 for your typical weekend warrior local racers and had over 170 entries, Presented by David McMurtry Racing Engines. This is awesome! This also gives me hope that local bracket racing is alive.￼

Congrats to all the Winners and R/U from the Gulfport Dragway Summit Super Series 2 Races in 1 Day Promoted by Rolison Motorsports Promotions.

Race 1

Jr Dragster 7-9

Win-Bentley Wright

R/U-Lawson Scott

Jr Dragster 10-12

Win-Zack Pearce

R/U-Corbin Walker

Jr Dragster 13-17

Win-Rylee Wells

R/U-Lane Scott

Electronics

Win-Matthew Brown

R/U-Aubrey Stewart

Semi-Jim Blake

Footbrake

Win-Opie Pearce

R/U-Travis Driggers

Semi-Larry Seguin, Michael Lewis

Sportsman

Win-Carl Schaefer

R/U-Bryan Blair

Race 2

Jr Dragster 7-9

Win-Kyler Morel

R/U-Kolton Barnes

Jr Dragster 10-12

Win-Hayden Miller

R/U-Ansley Paul

Jr Dragster 13-17

Win-Rylee Wells

R/U-Jada Sexton

Electronics

Win-Kholten Fuller

R/U-Steven Barnett

Semi-Jim Blake

Footbrake

Win-Danny Paul

R/U-Larry Seguin

Semi-Michael Payne

Sportsman

Win-Carl Schaefer

R/U-Curtis Allen