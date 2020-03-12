As the concern of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rise, events, including drag races, are also being affected. Pacific Raceways announced the following today:

by John Ramsey

Notice to Racers and Fans,

An emergency proclamation issued by Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday, March 11 limited public gatherings to less than 250 people for the month of March. In addition, Public Health of Seattle & King County has issued an order that public gatherings of less than 250 can only occur if the following stipulations are met by event organizers.

1 Older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions that are at risk of serious COVID-19 are encourage not to attend (including employees)

2 Social distancing recommendations must be met (i.e. limit contact of people within 6 feet from each other for 10 minutes or longer)

3 Employees and event organizers must be screened for coronavirus symptoms each day and excluded if symptomatic

4 Proper hand hygiene and sanitation must be readily available to all attendees and employees

5 Environmental cleaning guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are followed (i.e. clean and disinfect high touch surfaces daily or more frequently)

With the above in mind, we will be making the following changes to our March 2020 schedule.

March 14: Saturday’s Alfa Romeo Club track day will go on with lapping drivers only, the Novice School has been canceled. The event falls well under the 250-person threshold and event organizers have assured the Raceway they will follow Public Health guidelines listed above.

March 15: Sunday’s Drag Test & Tune has been CANCELED. The NHRA Chassis Certification will take place with special precautions in place to comply with social distancing guidelines. The certification process falls under the 250-person threshold. The NHRA Division 6 Office and Pacific Raceways will follow the Public Health guidelines listed above. Only racers who have signed up for the chassis certification will be allowed to attend. There will be NO Pacific Raceways Extended Tech Inspection.

March 20: Private Drag Rental will take place. This event is well under the 250-person threshold. Pacific Raceways will follow Public Health guidelines.

March 21: Drag Test & Tune is on hold pending a decision on how to meet guidelines.

March 22: ProFormance Racing School track day will take place. This event is well under the 250-person threshold. ProFormance has assured the Raceway they will follow Public Health guidelines listed above. The 3-D Car Show has been CANCELED on March 22.

March 27, 28, 29: ProFormance Racing School track days will take place. These events are well under the 250-person threshold. ProFormance has assured the Raceway they will follow Public Health guidelines listed above.

NOTE: Pacific Raceways’ facility staff have been trained and follow environmental cleaning guidelines from the CDC and disinfect high touch surfaces daily and in some cases multiple times per day.

If you have any questions regarding our March operating schedule or our efforts to help curb the coronavirus, please contact our office