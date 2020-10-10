Peeps Pennington, Paul Rich score wins at Great American Guaranteed Million

The SDPC Race Shop Great American Bracket Race Guaranteed Million presented by Chevrolet Performance Moser Wednesday $40k was completed in conjunction with the Moser $80K on Thursday at Memphis International Raceway with Paul Rich taking home $40,000 after defeating Jeremy Jensen in the final round. It was a door car vs dragster final as Rich was .004 and 4.575 on his 4.57 dial; nine-thousandths total package. Jeremy Jensen was .010 on the tree leaving him no chance.

(MMTV: Wednesday Final Round – Paul Rich vs Jeremy Jensen)

Justin Daniels was the lone semi-finalists. The quarter finals (6 cars) consisted of Troy Williams Jr, Sherman Adcock, and Luke Bogacki.

On Thursday, the Great American Bracket Race officials made the decision to combine Thursday’s Moser $40K with Sunday’s Moser $40K due to the threat of Hurricane Delta approaching the Gulf Coast. After nine rounds of Competition, Peeps Pennington of Three Rivers, TX defeated Will Holloman in the final round. Pennington was .014 on the tree and four above in the finals to take home the $80,000. Pennington also defeated Holloman in the quarter-finals.

(MMTV: Thursday Final Round – Peeps Pennington vs Will Holloman)

Kenny Underwood was the lone semi-finalist. The quarter-finals consisted of Austin Richardson, David Davidson, and Will Holloman (2nd Entry).

One highlight of the $80K is Austin Richardson who raced to the 1/4 finals as a bottom bulb racer. Richardson was defeated by Will Holloman’s .008 total at 6 cars. Richardson was .017 total and also your M/T Great 48 Bottom Bulb winner.

Allen Wickell and Tracey Guffey “split and quit” the $5,000 golf cart race final round. The two were driving the same golf cart.

Friday’s Straightline Strategy Group $1,000,000 Main Event has been postponed to Sunday, October 11th due to inclement weather on Friday and Saturday..