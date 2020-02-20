Octane Performance and Pro 1 Racing & Safety Products, LLC are proud to announce a partnership for the Canadian distribution of high quality racing safety equipment.

Pro 1 Racing & Safety Products manufactures quality USA built components, specializing in racing seat belts. They manufacture (assemble and sew) their complete line of seat belts in house at their Fort Worth, TX facility. All belts are SFi certified.

Pro 1 Racing & Safety Products, LLC was formed by Jeff and Charlotte Hefler. After Jeff suffering a major accident at the NHRA National event in Denver Colorado in the Top Sportsman category a few years back, the couple looked at a lot of the current belts being produced and realizing so many were being built in other countries (Taiwan and China). They felt the need and urgency to produce better quality seat belt assembly’s for the racers.

They use only the highest quality webbing materials, and hardware available as they believe this is an area where only the best is acceptable. ‘’There is no room for second best when it comes to safety’’. Hefler says.

Jeff Hefler has more than 40 years behind the wheel of drag racing car, winning over the years three IHRA national championships, one NHRA world title, several NHRA division championships and several JEGS’S All-Star races, totaling 80 Wally trophies. Jeff’s brother owns sprint cars and midgets, Pro1 is also targeting this specific market.

When asked what sets Pro 1 apart from other seat belt manufactures? Jeff’s answer is: ‘’It is our commitment to quality, personalized service, our 40 years of racing experience, the success we have had in racing and just the simple fact that we have actual real world racing experience that very few if any seat belt manufactures have and we still compete every chance we get. Experience and reputation can not be bought’’. ‘’With Charlotte’s many years in the corporate production planning material world combined with my experience as a racer we make a great team that is dedicated to producing quality products at an affordable price for racers.’’ He adds.

Partnership with Octane Performance

Auto-Moteur RDL inc. is the largest distributor of auto parts in Eastern Quebec. Founded in 1982 by Claude Beaulieu, his sons Jay and Alex are now at the head of the company which consists of three divisions: The engine machine shop, the NAPA Auto parts store and the Octane Performance store. The Beaulieu family and their team offer unparalleled customers service and professional advice. An incomparable customer experience in the field.

Claude always had a passion for cars and racing. Competitor at heart, he transmitted this passion to Jay, who has been bracket racing for several years. With this expertise, the Beaulieu family launched in 2015 the OCTANE Performance Center. This division targets a growing customer base of people who want to improve performance and personalize the look of their vehicle. The alliance with Jeff and Charlotte Hefler was therefore natural.

Octane Performance now become the one and only Canadian distributor of Pro1 Racing & Safety products. A new