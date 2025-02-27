Driver Features

UPDATE: Dallas Billy and Yoshi

Dallas Dilli, better known in the racing world as Dallas Billy, has made a name for himself in the heads-up street racing scene with his twin-turbo beast, Yoshi. But recently,…

By
Kline Whitley
2 Min Read
Haley James Racing Takes on Lights Out 16

Haley James Racing Takes on Lights Out 16 in Adel, Georgia This weekend, some of the best racers in the world will gather in Adel, Georgia, for Lights Out 16,…

By
Kline Whitley
5 Min Read
Jr.Dragster Racer Elienisse Passes, February 4, 2025

Jr.Dragster Racer Elienisse Passes, February 4, 2025 at 10:54 PM DragCoverage extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Elienisse. Her mother announced her passing last night at…

By
TJ Pruitt
1 Min Read
Texas’ Pennington Bros restore 70-year old Chevy to a Masterpiece

When a Bracket Race family like the Pennington’s put their heads together, the result is this beautiful masterpiece. Peeps Pennington…

Texas Racer Wins Copart “Burnt” Mustang Bid at $13,500 and this is what he’s found…

A few weeks ago, DragCoverage covered the story of a Mustang that went to Copart Auction after fire and the…

Alan Reinhart Joins IHRA as Vice President of Racing Operations

Alan Reinhart, one of the most familiar names in all of drag racing, has joined the International Hot Rod Association…

Alan Reinhart Departs from NHRA after 30 years

I will miss the voice of NHRA, Alan Reinhart. Yesterday, he announced his departure from the series. Sources say that…

FEATURE: Father & Son from Georgia Debut New 1966 Nova – Todd & Kline Whitley

Father and Son from Georgia Debut New 1966 Nova with Glass Roll Up/Down Windows & Factory Trim. Todd & Kline…

Palm Beach International Raceway is back on the market for a price of “Make an offer”

The Jupiter, FL 174 acre property is back on the market for a listed price of “not listed, make an…

NHRA BANS RACER’S TITLE SPONSOR, ONLYFANS

According to Summer Richardson, NHRA has ended her 2025 season due to the banning of her title sponsor, Onlyfans. Richardson…

Robin Roberts Debuts New Promod

Another Street Outlaws Racer Debuts New Promod. This time it’s Robin Roberts Racing. New RJ Race Cars’ Procharged FIREBIRD 🔥

TOMMY FRANKLIN DEBUTS NEW JUNGLE RAT III FOR 2025

Everybody has a dark side, right? Tommy Franklin found his with his third 'Jungle Rat' Chevrolet Camaro, destined for Pro…

California Withdraws Electric Vehicle Mandate After SEMA Lawsuit

SEMA AND PRI CELEBRATE CALIFORNIA WITHDRAWAL OF ADVANCED CLEAN FLEETS WAIVER REQUEST -- Organizations call on the state to immediately…

What do yall think of Disco Dean’s New 1978 Pontiac Trans AM, with T-Tops?

Disco Dean has a new No Prep Ride for 2025 and it’s probably one of our favorites. Disco said the…

KALLEE MILLS WINS THE SNOWBIRDS FIRST TIME ON RADIALS in N/T

Congratulations to Kallee Mills on winning the Florida N/T 275 Class at the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals at Bradenton Motorsports Park,…

Jeff Pierce is the Tuner for Kye Kelley’s Snowbird Outlaw Nationals Victory. Pierce is from Claremore, Oklahoma

Congratulations Jeff, Kye and Team for winning race #1 of the Drag Illustrated Winter Series at Bradenton Motorsports Park 📸…

Hunter Blake Fitzgerald Officially Takes Over Crossville Dragway with Big Vision for Facility

Crossville, TN - Back in August, Hunter Blake Fitzgerald, announced that he would be taking over Crossville Dragway in TN.…

Baileyton “Good Time” Dragstrip in Alabama Gets Major Upgrades for 2025

Baileyton, AL - One of our favorite drag strips in Alabama is getting a face lift. Baileyton drag strip in…

