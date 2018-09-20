Racers team up to repair Drag Racer’s Theft Recovered Tow Vehicle at Bristol Dragway; Two Suspects Arrested

(Bristol, TN) Danny Bastianelli’s trip to attend the Fall Fling Bracket Race at Bristol Dragway took a turn for the worst when his tow vehicle was stolen early Wednesday morning from his hotel parking lot.

While returning to the hotel late that same night in a rental car, Danny and passengers managed to pass the stolen truck which eventually led to a high speed chase and foot chase with Police in multiple jurisdictions around 2AM.

Bastianelli’s tow vehicle was recovered and two suspects were arrested. According to news sources, charges are pending against Nathan Blankenship and Ashley Justus.

But, this is not the end of the story. The truck was delivered to Bristol Dragway with extensive damage, including damage to the truck’s steering.

Racers have teamed up with Danny to repair his truck near the starting line of the SPARCO Fall Fling presented by Optima Batteries. With the help of racers, Danny is hoping to make the trip back to Georgetown, Delaware with his entire racing operation. Wow!

Be sure to stop by and offer help if you are in the area!

This is truly a great story of how awesome the racing community is!

Although his truck was stolen, Danny still entered into the race.

Photo by News 5, WCYB and ScannerFood