Richard Dukes’ 1967 GPS built Nova; 2020 GABR Guaranteed Million Winner

We published an article in 2017 featuring Richard Dukes’ beautiful Chevy II Nova. Jeff Serra parked this beautiful GPS Race Cars built Nova in the winner’s circle today (October 12, 2020) at the SDPC Race Shop Guaranteed Million Dollar Race presented by Chevrolet Performance at Memphis International Raceway. Congratulations to Serra, Dukes, and GPS Race Cars in Clinton, TN.

Serra defeated Todd Senseney in the final round. Congrats to both!

Below is the original article of this master piece (we failed to get new photos in Memphis due to rain). We want to show our viewers just how nice this ride is!

Ringold, GA (by TJ Pruitt) — Richard Dukes 1967 Nova is one that stands out among hundreds of cars at any event. I ran across this hotrod again at Brainerd Motorsports Park this past weekend and it’s even nicer than the last time I saw it. It is absolutely one of my favorites.

I had the opportunity to be apart of a selection committee a couple years back when this car was selected as Best Appearing at the CARS Million Dollar race and it’s well deserving.

This small block powered machine has the latest and greatest equipment to land him in the winner’s circle:

Be sure to let Richard know that you saw it on DragCoverage!!

