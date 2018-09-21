Robbie Hamilton Injured in “Freak Accident” at Capitol Raceway in Maryland; fights for his life after burnout debris fractures skull

What seemed to be a normal day of racing at Capitol Raceway in Maryland turned into a young man fighting for his life. To sum it up, Robbie Hamilton was pulling into the staging lanes with his Dragster when a piece of hardware struck him in the head at over 100 MPH. This left a hole in his skull. Again, he was in the staging lanes where safety equipment is typically not required. Robbie tells his life changing story below:

“It’s hard to believe that this little rodend almost took my life this weekend at capital, after pulling up to the staging lanes I was sitting in my dragster and suddenly got struck in the head by this piece of hardware after someone was doing a burnout and it got kicked off there tire.”

“I Immediately was bleeding profusely from my nose and head, and had to be rushed to shock trauma. I had a hole in my skull the size of a golf ball, multiple skull fractures and a fractured sinus cavity but luckily no brain damage.”

“They estimated that it hit me in the head at over 100mph and if it had hit just a couple inches to the right it would have killed me. Just got out of surgery yesterday and they fixed my hole with a titanium piece and lots of stiches.”

“Just wanted to say thank you to all the thoughts and prayers and everyone that was at the track that day that helped me before and after the first responders got there. I will keep everyone up to date on how I’m doing, thank you all🙏”