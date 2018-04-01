“Rock ‘N’ Roll” Ken Grant builds on Strong Start to 2018 Season; wins GA/FL Shootout at US 19

Albany, GA — The season is only a few months in, but Ken Grant is storming through the schedule like a man afire. Grant added another solid victory Saturday after winning the the 6.50 Heads Up Index class at US 19-Dragway’s “Georgia vs Florida Shootout.”

Grant defeated Brad Morey in the final round. (Photo below by Lou Crouch)

Grant said “Thanks to Bobby Childs and everyone else that was involved in putting this together. Congrats to Brad Morey on his runner-up and congrats to Jason Tripp on his win.

“I also want to thank Donna Broadaway and Jimmy for allowing me to get my car to the track.”

Grant was also quick to thank Eric Saffell, Brandon Buddy Legath, and Tom Kundrik. “You guys rock. Thank you again for all the help and support,” Ken added.





Grant won the Open Comp class at the prestigious Lights Out 9 back in February (2018), making it three straight Duck X Production wins in a row for the Georgia racer.

DragCoverage congratulates Grant on finishing strong in 2017 and the start of a great 2018 season. Thank you for representing!

Ken said this win wouldn’t be possible without the excellent products from FTI Transmission, K&R Performance, McCarty Auto Parts, AFCO, APD, DragCoverage, MACFAB, Mickey Thompson Tires and Wheels, and Schaeffers Oil by Greg.





