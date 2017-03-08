Schaeffer’s Oil by Greg Announces 10 Car Outlaw Promod Partnernship for 2017

Schaeffer’s Oil by Greg has formed a marketing partnership with his Schaeffer Oil Dealers and 10 Outlaw Pro Mods for the 2017 season. 4 cars with the Southern Nitrous Racers Association (SNRA) and 6 with the Southern Outlaw Tour (SOT). Greg Worthington is a sales representative for Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants based in St Louis, MO. They are the oldest oil company in the United States, since 1839. Their lubricants are second to none and used by some of the top names in motorsports.

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants markets to Trucking, Agriculture, Marine, Racing and more. Greg’s dealers have Schaeffer’s Racing Oil and street oil along with Schaeffer’s Diesel Oil and Diesel Treat 2000 fuel treatment for your haulers. Greg’s dealers look forward to promoting Schaeffer’s products with the team as the SNRA and SOT compete this season and each team car will use Schaeffer’s Racing Oil. The season will kick off with the SNRA at Middle Georgia Motorsports Park in Jefferson, GA March 18, 2017. The first race for the SOT will be at Montgomery Raceway Park April 14-15, 2017. Some of the team cars will also compete at selected PDRA and ADRL events. To keep up with the team and the schedule, go to https://www.facebook.com/SchaeffersOilByGreg.

Related

Comments

comments