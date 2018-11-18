Sheriff: Debris likely cause of death in Moller accident

The Highland County Sherriff’s department has published an officia release on Katarina Moller‘s death at Sebring Raceway.

The release says “While the District 10 Medical Examiner has not issued the final autopsy report, the preliminary investigation has determined that a piece of debris impacted Moller’s helmet, which is what caused her death.”

“During the first of two scheduled exhibition runs, Moller’s dragster was observed drifting from the left lane towards the center line. As it crossed the center line during the run, the dragster struck a timing device located between lanes at the drag racing finish line.”

“A parachute was observed to have deployed at or around this same time. As the dragster continued down the track, it drifted further right, scraping the right side retaining barrier wall before coming to rest after a low-speed impact with a tire barrier near Turn One on the race track.”

“Track safety officials and Emergency Medical personnel immediately responded to the crash site, where Moller was pronounced deceased on scene.”