What do yall think of Disco Dean’s New 1978 Pontiac Trans AM, with T-Tops?

Disco Dean has a new No Prep Ride for 2025 and it’s probably one of our favorites. Disco said the Sponsors that make this possible: Jeff Pierce Tuning and consulting…

By
TJ Pruitt
1 Min Read
KALLEE MILLS WINS THE SNOWBIRDS FIRST TIME ON RADIALS in N/T

Congratulations to Kallee Mills on winning the Florida N/T 275 Class at the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals at Bradenton Motorsports Park, presented by Motion Raceworks. This was her first time racing…

By
TJ Pruitt
1 Min Read
Jeff Pierce is the Tuner for Kye Kelley’s Snowbird Outlaw Nationals Victory. Pierce is from Claremore, Oklahoma

Congratulations Jeff, Kye and Team for winning race #1 of the Drag Illustrated Winter Series at Bradenton Motorsports Park 📸 Photo by Black Rock Photography

By
TJ Pruitt
0 Min Read
Hunter Blake Fitzgerald Officially Takes Over Crossville Dragway with Big Vision for Facility

Crossville, TN - Back in August, Hunter Blake Fitzgerald, announced that he would be taking over Crossville Dragway in TN. Well it’s official and he now has the keys to…

By
TJ Pruitt
1 Min Read
