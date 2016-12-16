Your #1 Source for Drag Racing News and Results

STOP WHAT YOU’RE DOING! There’s a Cobalt for sale

In every sport there are mythical creatures that walk among us. In drag racing, to me, it’s the Super Stock/Comp Eliminator Cobalt. It’s no secret that if you know me I have an extremely unhealthy obsession with these magnificent rolling masterpieces. Today I ran across one on RacingJunk.com and my oh my is she a beaut!

The Ad reads:

“FOR SALE: 2010 COBALT PATTERSON ELITE’S A/SMA
MULTI TIME NHRA EVENT & DIVISIONAL WINNER, CURRENT NHRA RECORD HOLDER
400CI PATTERSON ELITE ENGINE WITH ALL THE LATEST COMPONENTS, PRO TRANS, COAN ALUM CONVERTER, STRANGE STRUTS & AXLES, PRS SHOCKS, RACEPAK, MSD AND MUCH MORE!!!
WILL QUALIFY AT THE TOP OF THE FIELD
WILL SALE COMPLETE OR AS ROLLER
SERIOUS INQUIRES ONLY!
316-775-7771
INFO@PATTERSON-ELITE.COM”

If you have a spare $130k sitting around you can bring this baby home ready to go. And if you’re feeling generous I might know a guy who can pick it up and campaign it for you…

Check out the ad yourself here: http://www.racingjunk.com/Complete-Race-Cars/182804331/2010-COBALT.html#7

