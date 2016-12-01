Terry Forsythe Announced as New Event Manager at Memphis International Raceway

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (November 29, 2016) –

Memphis International Raceway (MIR) welcomes Terry Forsythe to the team as we begin planning for an exciting 2017 season. Forsythe will take on the Event Manager role for MIR January 2017. Forsythe has a long history in racing that will be instrumental in the future of MIR.

Forsythe, born and raised in Jackson, Tennessee started his racing carrier working at Jackson Dragway at the age of nine. His first job was handing out timeslips at the end of each run. This lead into Forsythe starting to race at the age of 12 and from there he has raced at MIR for over 20 years. He has held the title of Memphis Super Pro Track Champion along with being a multi-time winner in the $10K to win Big Bucks Races at Memphis. Forsythe is married to Carol and they bring with them two sweet dogs named Gabbi and Lizzie as they join the Memphis family.

“Even though Terry doesn’t officially start with us until January, he will still take on a major role in our planning for the 2017 season. I look forward to working with him and having him as a member of our team,” said Dominic Blasco, MIR’s director of operations.

Forsythe has worked with Glidewell Trailers selling racing trailers, motorhomes and toterhomes and most recently worked as Track Manager for Holly Springs Motorsports Park. Spending the last seven years at Holly Springs and assisting with the rebuild from the tornado.

“I am very excited about my next chapter in racing as the Event Manager and all of the opportunities Memphis has to offer. I take a lot of pride in the racing surface of the race track and I will always make it the best that it can possibly be,” said Forsythe. “When deciding to join Memphis and looking at the schedule planned for 2017, I look forward to working the many different events as there are a lot of exciting things on the calendar. This is a great opportunity to continue my racing career and I look forward to seeing all the racers and fans come out to join us.”

MIR just wrapped up a successful 2016 season and is already in the planning stages for an exciting 2017 season. Schedule announcements will be forthcoming.

