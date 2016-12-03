The Sportsman Drag Racing Podcast with Luke & Jed Available Now on iTunes!

Luke Bogacki and Jared Pennington are proud to announce the launch of their new podcast: The Sportsman Drag Racing Podcast w/ Luke & Jed.

What is the Sportsman Drag Racing Podcast?

The Sportsman Drag Racing Podcast w/ Luke & Jed is a weekly podcast in which the hosts, popular sportsman drag racers Luke Bogacki and Jared Pennington, discuss the latest happenings in sportsman drag racing. From NHRA & IHRA, to weekly bracket events, to the richest and most prestigious bracket races in the country, Luke and Jed cover it all with in depth commentary and unique perspective. In addition to Bogacki and Pennington, The Sportsman Drag Racing Podcast will also host weekly guests that include some of the biggest names in the sport.

Hosts:

Luke Bogacki is a 2-time NHRA World Championship driver and the proprietor of ThisIsBracketRacing, an online driving school that has helped literally thousands of sportsman competitors reach their on-track goals. In addition, he co-promotes two highly successful bracket races with his home track, I-57 Dragstrip in Benton, IL: The JEGS Summer Door Car Shootout and the Exclusive 150.

Jared Pennington is a longtime successful racer who boasts a B&M Racer’s Appreciation Series World Championship and several big dollar bracket wins to his credit. Along with partner Steve Stites, Jared promotes two of the most prestigious and successful Footbrake bracket events in the nation: The BTE World Footbrake Challenge and Southern Footbrake Challenge. He’s also become the voice of big dollar bracket racing, handling announcing duties at the K&N Spring Fling Million, K&N Spring Fling 5-Day, the Million Dollar Race, and more.



Why a Podcast?

In Episode 000, Luke and Jed explain how The Sportsman Drag Racing Podcast came about and their motivation behind it.

“Our intention in this podcast is to use this space to talk about our sport; discuss the happenings within it, give commentary on hot topics, and introduce you to the people within it.” – Jared Pennington

“To me, that’s the most exciting part: sportsman racing need a voice. There are rock stars in our sport: drivers, track operators, race promotors, manufacturers, media members, and more. We’re going to introduce our audience to a lot of those people.” – Luke Bogacki

Wait, WHAT IS a Podcast?

Never listened to a podcast before? Not real sure what a podcast is? Not to fear. A podcast is basically internet radio, on demand. Individual episodes of podcasts like The Sportsman Drag Racing Podcast can be downloaded for free to your personal computer, iphone, ipad, or just about any mobile device. You can listen to the content whenever and however you want. Listen to Luke and Jed on your daily commute, during your work out, on your way to or from the race track, while cooking dinner, or on road trips. The content is always available on demand, at the touch of a button.

Where Can You Find The Sportsman Drag Racing Podcast?

The first three episodes of the Sportsman Drag Racing Podcast are available today:

​



Episode 000: About the Sportsman Drag Racing Podcast

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/episode-000-about-sportsman/id1180988317?i=1000378385679&mt=2

Episode 001: The 2016 Season in Review

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/episode-1-2016-year-in-review/id1180988317?i=1000378385681&mt=2

Episode 002: The State of Junior Dragster Racing

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/episode-002-state-junior-dragster/id1180988317?i=1000378385680&mt=2

These episodes, and every future episode of The Sportsman Drag Racing Podcast w/ Luke & Jed can be found through a variety of media hosts:

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/sportsman-drag-racing-podcast/id1180988317

Stitcher: http://www.stitcher.com/s?fid=125158&refid=stpr

Google Play: https://play.google.com/music/listen?pli=1&nomobilenative=1#/ps/Idpsmcka67xiekeycs6vhghwcwm

