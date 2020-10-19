This photo says it all. For those that don’t know, the 2020 Great American Guaranteed $1 Million winner Jeff Serra and Richard Dukes swapped motors prior to the race, in their pits, the old school way. The original motor was hurt and the racing family was their to help in any way. The team went on to win the $1 Million Dollar paying event.

Drag Racing teaches you the value of commitment, dedication, friendships, and reward. Never give up. It could be your day. Like for Respect ✊