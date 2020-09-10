Troy Williams JR wins DENSO US Nationals; Super Comp

Troy Williams Jr decides to go NHRA racing and wins Super Comp at the DENSO US Nationals at Indy!

Troy defeated Jerron Settles in the finals. Congratulations Troy and team FTI Performance Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels & Steve Schmidt Competition Engines

Troy said “I don’t know what to say ..just wow! I want to thanks to Kyle Seipel for dialing me every round of the race ,it is really cool to know what you can run! Brad Lunde for being a bad ass crew guy. Tammi for helping out this weekend Ryan Herem has helped me all season with the weather .Jason Sharp and KH ,Steve Schmidt for the most dependable power anyone could ask for . Britt Slate ,Cole and the rest of the Cummings family, Anthony Bertozzi , John Labbous jr for always helping. Paul Lee for giving me the opportunity .

Greg Forcetech and Phaedra every one at FTI . Troy Jr Jeg , Page , everyone at Jegs ,Tom Kendrick and as always My brother Gary ,Mom Jeanette ,Dad Troy ,Sister Michelle Son Brandon and my entire family This Race is dedicated to my Uncle Bobby Browning who recently passed ..if you looked at the runs he certainly was riding with me #TeamMT #ftiperformance #allianceracewear #APD #vpracingfuels,#Mickeythompson,#moser #BigGo #Milodon”