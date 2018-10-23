Underwood claims second Million Dollar Race title; 17-year old phenom Cory Gulitti runner-up

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Oct. 21) – They say that lightning doesn’t strike twice but that wasn’t the case for veteran E.T. bracket racer Kenny Underwood, who won the prestigious Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race for the second time in five years. Driving his JEGS-backed dragster, Underwood made his way through a field of nearly 300 of the nation’s best sportsman drag racers to capture the huge $275,000 first-place prize ‪on Sunday night‬ at Montgomery Motorsports Park.

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself because I can’t believe this is really happening,” said Underwood, who has long been regarded as one of the best bracket racers in the sport. “Obviously, I’m very, very happy. I want to thank Randy [Folk, Million Dollar Race promoter] for having this race and JEGS for all their support.”

Racing late into the night, Underwood made his way through nine tough rounds of competition on the eighth-mile track. In the final round, he staged against 17-year old phenom Cory Gulitti of Spring, Texas and won the with a 4.767 elapsed time, matching his dial-in prediction of 4.76-seconds. Gulitti broke out by running quicker than his 4.44 dial with a 4.435. Underwood’s path to the final also includes wins against successful E.T. racers David “Bird” Jones and Chuck Flanagan.

For Underwood, a second Million Dollar Race win is just the latest milestone in a lengthy career that includes countless high stakes E.T. bracket wins at tracks across the country. Underwood is a three-time winner of the prestigious Moroso 5-Day E.T. Championships in West Palm Beach, Fla. Now, he joins Gary Williams as the only two-time Million Dollar Race winners.

“To win this race once is special to do it twice is just hard to imagine,” said Underwood. “I can’t describe it. I just feel really fortunate to have all the support that I have.”

Underwood’s second win was nearly overshadowed by the adventures of runner-up Gulitti who crashed his dragster following his round six win over Slate Cummings. Gulitt’s car rolled several times, but he was able to quickly climb from the wreckage unharmed. Rules for the Million Dollar Race allow a driver to continue using a replacement car, so Gulitti was able to continue by driving a second dragster owned by his father, Chris that Cory hadn’t been down the track in all week. Shaken but undeterred, Gulitti advanced to the final with wins over Scotty Richardson and Randell Reid.



.

“I was a little nervous. I’m not going to lie,” said Gulitti of his decision to get back in the car. “I felt able. I felt good enough to keep going. Once I got back in car my nerves were calmed down. You’ve got to push through and act like nothing ever happened. That was the only way I could think to do it.

“By the time I got to the final, I don’t think anything was going to faze me,” Gulitti said. “I don’t think I could have gotten any more nervous or scared than I was [after the crash] in sixth round. I’m just very fortunate to be able to do this.”