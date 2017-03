Door Car takes down the dragster after a 500′ wheelstand on the bumper! Paul Russell nearly scrapes the wall but pedals and defeats the dragster during Round 1 of the $20,000 DRR Ultimate Bracket Race Series race at Huntsville Dragway last night.

Paul was quick to put the restrictor plate back on his carburetor after the run but he will advance to round #2.

Video by Brody Quick

