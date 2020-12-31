2021 Limited Edition WTR & DragCoverage Hoodies Available!

DragCoverage and WTR Racing has teamed up to release a limited amount of team hoodies that are available now! The Hoodies feature a few of the Team DragCoverage Cars (not all) on both the front and back. Door Car on the front and dragsters on the back.

Only a limited amount will be sold so be sure to get yours today before they are sold out!

Visit here to order: https://racewtr.com/shop/ols/products/wtr-drag-coverage-edition-hoodie

Our Complete online store will be available in January.