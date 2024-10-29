Abandoned dragstrip gets second chance after being closed for over 10 years

Clanton, AL — Chilton County Dragway outside of Clanton, AL will get a second chance after two friends combine their efforts to open the facility back up under the name Chilton County Motorports Park. Josh Alexander from Thorsby, AL is leading the efforts and discussed their plans with DragCoverage.

Alexander said “my friend and I are opening the track back up. We have a new timing system coming and are about 6-months out from fully opening the track.”

“The plan is to have every kind of drag racing from no prep, to bracket racing, and everything in between. We still have a lot to do but we are chipping away at it.”

“In the meantime, we will host some flash-light start true street racing to help us get the crowds back in. We are asking everyone to be patient with us and we get everything back up and going. I’m sure we will ave some bugs to workout but it’s going to be a great facility once it’s done.”

This past weekend, several volunteers showed up to give their support of the facility and after 10 years of sitting idle, you can image the amount of work that it will take to clean the track up.

