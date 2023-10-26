Bandimere Speedway’s Last Race is this Sunday; Track Closing after 65 Years

After 65 years of drag racing in Morrison, Bandimere Speedway in Morrison will close after 65 years of racing at the conclusion of Sunday.

The Bandimere family announced in April that the track would be closing.

According to bandimere.com, in 1958, John Bandimere Sr. purchased a parcel of land on the west side of Denver nestled up against the Hogback leading up to the Rocky Mountains, according t

He and his family began the process of constructing a small but efficient drag strip that was to be used to augment their auto parts business. It also was the fulfillment of a dream of John Sr.’s to provide a safe environment for young people to learn about cars and race them off the streets