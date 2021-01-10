Caleb McNeil’s Tribute and Memorial Service at Alabama International Dragway

Steele, AL – On January 10th, 2021, Caleb McNeil took his last trip down a drag strip and his dad Jason McNeil took that trip with him. Below is a Tribute video that we put together of Caleb McNeil’s memorial at Alabama International Dragway. Listen to the message at the very end… Rest In Peace, Caleb 🙏

DragCoverage extends our heartfelt condolences to Amber, Caleb’s parents, family and friends. We will surely miss the presence of a truly loveable and kind person.

Voice over – Young & Boosted

Young Caleb McNeil Succumbs to Injuries; Rest In Peace

23-year old Caleb McNeill of Talladega, AL has succumbed to his injuries from a racing related crash last month. He was strong and fought one heck of a fight over the past few weeks. As someone quoted, “Caleb was one of the most upbeat, and selfless people in the racing community.”

His wife Amber McNeil last held his hand and said “God knew I needed you Caleb, I just don’t understand why he took you so soon. I love you my sweet baby, I can’t wait to be with you again.”

Over the past few weeks the racing community has come together with the slogan #calebstrong and several successful benefit races.

Rest In Peace Caleb 🙏. Please keep his wife Amber, Father, Mother, family, and friends in your thoughts and prayers.