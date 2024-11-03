Cordoza’s “Jesse James” WINS Mike Hill’s Year End Finale! Just Two Days After Being Completed

Cecil, GA – What an incredible story that we’ve covered this week. On Wednesday we announced that respected N/T (No-Time) racer Oscar Cordoza and his team were thrashing to finish repairing the “Jesse James Camaro” for Mike Hill’s Year-End Finale at South Georgia Motorsports Park after a crash a few weeks earlier against Justin Swanstrom.

Our owner TJ Pruitt got in the winner’s circle photo!

Cordoza defeated newcomer Tyler Hancock in the final round of competition to take home the main event 4.84 N/T Class.

Owner Jesse said “I am proud of my team. I wanted everyone to see the work that they put in. They put in non-stop work for any race and especially this race and this is the race we wanted to win.”

“Friday was the first full pass on the car since coming off the jig on Tuesday.

Congratulations to Oscar Cordoza and Team Jesse James from DragCoverage for the HUGE Win and heck of a way to close out the season. Also, I must say. – Oscar Cordoza is a driving machine!