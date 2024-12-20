Darryl Cuttell Becomes New Owner of IHR

HAMILTON, OH, USA — Larry Carrier started the International Hot Rod Association. Larry Jeffers saved it. Darryl Cuttell is poised to take it to new heights.

It was announced today that Cuttell, the Owner-Operator of Darana Hybrid, has purchased the IHRA from Larry Jeffers. Last Saturday at the PRI trade show, the IHRA announced that Darana Hybrid had entered into a multi-year title sponsorship.

The agreement allows the IHRA to significantly increase purses in the IHRA SuperSeries, as well as the return to Nitro Jam and the Pro-Am events. Cuttell decided he needed to make an even larger commitment which is shown by today’s announcement.

Cuttell is a hands-on business owner, a master electrician and a member of the Tuscarora Native American Nation. He operates Darana Hybrid by the Native American Code of Ethics and tradition that says all people who work together will make the world stronger by generously sharing their collective knowledge with others.

He’s also a passionate drag racer, driver of a 1970 Pro Mod Camaro. He operates his companies with the motto, “Make It Happen.”

“The IHRA isn’t just some hobby. It’s a business that I’m passionate about,” Cuttell said. “This is a needed move for the drag racing community. We’re going to start by building on the foundation of Sportsman racing and returning the IHRA to its former glory.”

It was announced Saturday the IHRA would significantly increase purses in the IHRA SuperSeries program at both the IHRA Team Finals and IHRA World Finals events.

This agreement happened fast as IHRA President Kenny Nowling gave Cuttell a partnership presentation at the PRI show last Friday. By Saturday, they were able to make the huge title sponsor announcement.

Days later, the deal was done for Cuttell to acquire ownership of the IHRA. Thanks to Cuttell’s investment, the IHRA will also host three Nitro Jam events in 2025 with zero entry fees for the Pro classes, and welcome the return of the Pro-Am in 2026.

“This is a dream come true. The entire IHRA team is going to work around the clock to return the IHRA to its former glory,” Nowling said. “This is such incredible news for our IHRA track partners, racers, marketing partners and fans.”

The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) will make another monumental announcement on Thursday, Jan 2. at 11 a.m. Eastern (10 a.m.) at the #IHRAReturnToGlory press conference.

It will be held at the newest IHRA track partner to be announced Monday, Dec. 23 as the facility will be the host of the first IHRA Darana Hybrid Nitro Jam Drag Racing Series event. There will be several legendary racers at the event, along with Top Fuel, Funny Car, Mountain Motor Pro Stock and Pro Mod cars on display.

Keep checking out IHRA.com and the IHRA Facebook page for more exciting news in the coming days.