Car Features

FIRST LOOK: Tennessee Racer John Sullivan Unveils 2025 Quarter-Max Camaro

After his 2024 victory at Xtreme Raceway Park, John Sullivan vowed to his fans to keep pushing in 2025. He’s standing by that commitment, debuting his new 2025 Quarter-Max Camaro…

By
TJ Pruitt
2 Min Read
Read More
Uncategorized

Island Speed: Inside the St. Croix Motorsports Complex and Caribbean Drag Culture

I reached out to a friend of mine, who I met at a racetrack in Georgia, that is from and races in St. Croix. I wanted to hear about island…

By
Kline Whitley
6 Min Read
Read More
*News

Is the Grudge Racing Scene Better Now Than It Was 10 Years Ago?

Ask anyone who's been around the track long enough, and they'll tell you — grudge racing ain't what it used to be. But is that a good thing or a…

By
Kline Whitley
3 Min Read
Read More
More News

Patrick Bowen Brought Joy to Racer’s Lives. Rest in Peace

The drag racing community mourns the loss of Patrick Bowen, a beloved racer who passed away. Known for his unwavering…

Is Drag N’ Drive the Ultimate Racing Experience?

There are races. There are road trips. And then… there are Drag N' Drive events such as Drag Week and…

🔥 Cameron Race Cars is Back! 🔥

(Kennedale, TX) - After a 20-year hiatus, Cameron Race Cars is making its return to the drag racing world! Led…

Greg Anderson Talks About the Bristol Starting Line Drama on Drag Illustrated’s Wes Buck Show

NHRA Pro Stock was the highlight of Bristol Dragway's action last weekend, delivering a weekend packed with triumphs and tensions.…

The Heart Behind the Track: A Conversation with Ed Swearingen, Founder of Silver Dollar Raceway

I decided to do a series on talking to track owners or former track owners and asking them questions such…

Lowering the Barriers: How Pit Vehicle Races Can Bring New Blood into Drag Racing

Let’s face it—getting into the sport of drag racing isn’t as simple as grabbing a used set of golf clubs…

SEGA Announces Two-Race Weekend in Gulfport During Cruisin’ the Coast

Cruisin’ the Coast, the world’s largest car show, just got more thrilling! The Southeast Gassers Association (SEGA) has announced that…

NEW PRECISION TURBO POWERED Drag-N-Drive 1969 Camaro is a BEAST!

Powerplant: Twin-turbo LS 427ci heart pumping through a pair of Precision Turbo Next GEN 8385s Controlled by a FuelTech FT600…

The Last Part of NHRA’s OFFICIAL Statement is False”

We aren’t taken sides at DragCoverage, so it’s only fair that we post Elite Motorsports’ response to the Bead lock…

Should the Track Do Tech Inspections Before a Race?

In the world of drag racing, there’s no shortage of debate about whether tech inspections are a must-have safety measure…

No, Dallas Glenn Did Not Throw The Final Round in Bristol Against Teammate Greg Anderson

Dallas Glenn said “ To all the people in the comments saying I threw that final against Greg because I…

Greg Anderson Wins Bristol, 110th Win, 1,000th Round Win, at Same Track He Got his First Ever Win! 🏆

What a milestone weekend for Greg Anderson! He reached his 1,000th round win and earned his 110th career victory —right…

The Evolution of Hot Rodding: From Grease-Stained Hands to Modern Mountain Cruises

It’s not hard to look back and see how deeply car culture was woven into the American fabric. The 1950s…

Erica Enders Disqualified in Bristol Because of Her Back Wheels

Erica Enders was disqualified from her Q4 run at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on June 7, 2025, because her…

JULIE NATAAS TO MAKE NITRO FUNNY CAR DEBUT IN BRISTOL WITH DEL WORSHAM

Top Alcohol Dragster Champion Reunites with Airmine for Thunder Valley National Indianapolis, IN (June 3, 2025) — The wait is…

Must Read

