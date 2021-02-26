Edmund Hall’s Season Opener at Montgomery Cancelled

Montgomery, AL – Edmund Hall announced today that the 2021 5-Speed Racing and Mr. Transmission Season Kickoff featuring the SNRA Promods and heads-up index classes has been cancelled due to the current transfer of ownership of Montgomery Raceway Park.

Edmund Hall said “the track took on new ownership on last week and we are looking forward to working with Ben and Melissa Willis on Five Speed Racing events.”

“I’ve had multiple discussions with Ben and we ultimately decided that there just isn’t enough time to prepare for the SNRA season opener with the transfer of ownership, renovations, and preparation for the 2021 season..”

The next Edmund Hall 5-Speed event is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.