1. Is the JEGS Million Dollar Race really giving away a brand new SS Camaro on October 22? Yes, the Camaro is from Glynn Smith Chevrolet and one winner will drive it home or arrange to get it home. This is not a scam or dream. This event has given away big prizes every year. This year is the biggest prize in its 26 year existence. You do not have to be present to win.

2. Can I enter? Yes, anyone can enter, more than once. You do not have to be a racer, racing fan or even attend the event to win.

3. How do I enter? Visit www.theMillionOnline.com and enter the VIP club.

4. Is the VIP club an annual membership? No, you will only be billed once for $39. It is not a reoccurring payment or reoccurring membership.

5. What do I get for $39? A chance at the SS Camaro, a free T-shirt, and a chance to win other prizes leading up to the grand prize – the SS Camaro. Your name will remain in the drawing for the Camaro if you win another prize.