By Angel Hardaway

Garrell Applo started drag racing at the age of 16. He says, “I have had the itch to race since I was a toddler”. After growing up at the drag strip with his father he had no choice to be around fast cars. Once he was old enough to race, he got a 1972 Pontiac Lemans to learn the basics of the spot. After racing that for a while Garrell was presented the opportunity to run the bracket series for IHRA. He then migrated to the no time scene in 2008. Running his GTO named Bad goat.

Photo by Blackdragonphp Photo

Photo by MikeD In Action

In 2021 Mr. Applo got the opportunity to race and maintain a Willy’s Nitrous Pro Mod named Baddog. It was his dream to race a pro mod and at such an early age he has carried out some wins. With Fulton Competition as the engine builder, he has had some great side by side races. While at Custom’s Motorsports Park in colonial beach he took the Win in N/T big Tire against the racer “savior 3.0

I asked Garrell what he loves most about racing and he said “I love that I can do what I love every weekend and enjoy it with my friends and family. It’s my happy place. Also, it’s a great place where you can network with people and potential sponsors.” He absolutely loves this sport and spending time with those close to him. Racing isn’t all about the wins it’s about who you do it with.

Applo wanted to give a shout out to some especially important people that have helped him along the way in Drag racing. His Parents General and Tracey Applo for always supporting his dream. The car owner of the Bad Dog Marcus Johnson. Andrew “Jack” Ford and Jeff Rodgers at Texas Allen DeBoer for teaching him all he knows. With more than half the season to go Garrell is eager to get after it. His favorite quote that keeps him going is “Gotta sits tight to cut a good light” from his Uncle Fred Wheatley.

Photo by BoastedPaws