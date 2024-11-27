HISTORIC MILAN DRAGWAY GOES ON THE MARKET

The owners of Milan Dragway have made the difficult decision to put the historic facility on the market. The venerable dragstrip located less than an hour from Detroit, Michigan has gone through a renaissance under the direction of the owners who purchased the closed facility in 2021.

Multiple physical upgrades have been completed over the last 30 months including asphalt and concrete paving, updates to the men’s and women’s restrooms, renovations to the pro shop, club house, performance center, concession buildings and more.

Additionally, a new P.A. system and speakers have been installed, lighting has been upgraded throughout the facility, landscaping renewed, general upkeep, and more have been completed.

Several hundred thousands of dollars has also been spent on equipment for both the dragstrip operations and grounds maintenance.

New events have provided exceptional car counts with strong spectator attendance. The facility hosts more than 100 event race days annually with a highly diverse number of events.

“Operating a drag strip can be quite rewarding,” said CEO, Perry Merlo. “We see how important the Milan Dragway is to so many racers and families throughout the country, and in our state.”

“We have built a strong financial foundation, vastly improved the business operational structure, and restored the trust and support with the nearby communities,” he continued.

Co-owner Harold Bullock echoed Merlo’s comments and added, “The Milan facility is situated in a market that also allows for potential activities outside of drag racing including mud bog, motocross and more.”

Milan Dragway first opened in 1964 on repurposed farmland and has been the location of national and major sanctioning body events.