Huge Attendance on Day 1 of Mike Hill’s Year End Finale at South Georgia Motorsports Park; Stanbro Crowned 2024 Points Champion

Cecil, GA — TJ Pruitt and DragCoverage safely made it to the beautiful facility of South Georgia Motorsports Park for Mike Hill’s Year End-Finale and wow, what a packed house on day 1. Although it is our first-ever N/T (No Time Event), the hype lived up to it’s expectation.

Side by side racing, big money grudge racing, and most importantly – the 2024 “4.84” Champion was crowned. Ricky Stanbro was crowned the 2024 Champion of the first year of the N/T radial series started by Mike Hill which is one of the fastest going classes in drag racing. The primary rules are 28/275 tire, stock appearing body, and a max engine bore space of 4.84” . There are a few exceptions to allow boost cars in the class, but the hype is in the Nitrous 4.84 powered cars.

Joseph West of Pell City, AL won the G-Body Shootout.

Congratulations Ricky Stanbro and Team “Salty B” on your 2024 Championship. More to come from DragCoverage!

Written by TJ Pruitt

