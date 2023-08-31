Jam Packed 2023 DragCoverage Night of Fire in Steele, AL a Wildly Successful Event!

Steele, AL — The 2023 DragCoverage Night of Fire at Alabama International Dragway in Steele, AL is in the books and it is one to remember!

The heat index of 106 degrees and 150 degree track temperatures did not stop racers and fans from attending one of the largest attendance counts in the history of the DragCoverage Night of Fire.

Photos by John Fore III and Hobbie Lee

The event would not have been a success without Promaxx Performance, David Mallory’s American Rigging and Mechanical Services, Speedtech Nitrous, Kevin’s Tree Service, Liftec of Alabama, Stevens and Son LockSmith, Power System Services (PSS), Zach Jernigan’s Wicked Graphics, and Hardy Chevrolet.

MICHAEL NEAL WINS OUTLAW PROMOD AT DRAG COVERAGE NIGHT OF FIRE

Steele, AL – Outlaw Promod Legend Michael Neal found his way into the winner’s circle on Saturday at the DragCoverage Night of Fire at Alabama International Dragaway in Steele,AL after defeating local hero Hank Stubbs. Neal qualified in the top half of the field in his 1962 Impala and faced his teammate Tyler Lee in the first round of eliminations. This makes two back-to-back final rounds for Neal as he lost to Joe Baker in the Atmore Dragstrip Outlaw Promod final round back in June. 3.88, 3.83, 3.83

Neal defeated his teammate Tyler Lee during the first round of eliminations and literally “blew the passenger door off” in the final round during a pedal fest with Hank Stubbs.

Neal said “It was just a great, awesome feeling to win the Night of Fire in front of my entire family there, wife, kids, dad. It was a hot weekend but a great one. We’ve won races all over the place, but this was just a cool one to win.”

“I want to thank family, my mom, and everyone that helps to get the car ready every round. We are a complete family operation.”

“I hate that Tom Ashley couldn’t be there with us. He’s my tuner and does a great job. We were on our own without Tom this time.”

There were over 22 promods on the property of which 10 were Blown Promods. On Friday, Hank Stubbs blasted through the 1/8th mile with a 3.67, 207 mph. Tim King was the No.1 qualifier, tuned by Terry Priest.

One highlight of the Outlaw Promod Class at the Night of Fire was Monster Truck Driver John Gordon’s, Hiram, Georgia, who went from driving monster trucks to his first time behind the wheel of a Promod. Gordon bumped himself into the field during the last round of qualifying and defeated “Big Money” Bil Clanton on a hole-shot during the first round of eliminations. Gordon’s beautiful C7 Corvette is also tuned by Terry Priest.

The Outlaw Promod Class was brought to you by David Mallory’s American Rigging and Mechanical Services, Hardy Chevrolet, and Power System Services (PSS).

DOUG ROBERTS WINS SNRA NITROUS PROMOD AT THE DRAG COVERAGE NIGHT OF FIRE IN FIRST EVER FATHER AND SON FINAL ROUND

Steele, AL – The Roberts Motorsports Team dominated the DragCoverage Night of Fire at Alabama International Dragway in Steele, AL and they did it in style. The father, Doug Roberts, defeated his son Ric Roberts in the quickest side-by-side nitrous promod race of the weekend. Doug lit the scoreboard 3.86 to a losing 3.87 by his son Ric Roberts.

This makes two back-to-back wins for Doug Roberts and the Roberts Motorsports Team.

Doug was quick to say that his son Ric Roberts would have to earn his first SNRA Nitrous Promod win.

Jason Collins and Kyle Megginson were the semi-finalists.

Sportsman Class Winners: