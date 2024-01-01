JJ Da Boss – “No, I Have Not Been Fired from Discovery Channel”

JJ Da Boss went LIVE on Facebook today to end rumors of him being fired from Discovery Channel. JJ said “No Discovery Channel did not fire me. But, Everything I have is Paid for. I own my own money, my own car, my own house.”

“All these other racers are buying fancy cars, fancy trailers, living like they are multiplied millionaires while JJ is stacking up these $100 bills. They can’t say or do what they want because they are afraid what the producers are going to say. “

“Meanwhile, I’m staying at home getting my eggs from the chicken. Not spending money going out to eat. Everything I have is paid for.”

“I’m not chasing No Prep Kings. That sh*t cost 10 Million Dollars”

Live Feed: https://fb.watch/pf2IJay2aq/?