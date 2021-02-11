Kalitta Motorsports extends partnership with SealMaster

“We are excited to be extending our relationship with SealMaster,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports general manager. “Over the years we have worked together to host franchisees and entertain their guests. Our goal has always been to use NHRA and our teams as assets to help SealMaster continue to grow business across the country. They have been great supporters of the sport and everyone at Kalitta Motorsports is proud to have them on our team.”

With locations throughout the United States, SealMaster utilizes the Kalitta Motorsports VIP hospitality experience as both an incentive and engagement tool, capitalizing on NHRA’s corresponding national footprint. Through its partnership with Kalitta Motorsports, SealMaster branding will be displayed on the Top Fuel dragsters driven by Doug Kalitta and Shawn Langdon throughout the 2021 NHRA season.

“Our partnerships with Kalitta Motorsports and the NHRA give SealMaster franchisees the opportunity to reward customers, employees, and even local youth groups with amazing, up-close experiences coast to coast,” says Franchise Development Director Jason Hedlesky. “And the fans, team, and overall NHRA community are great. They’ve rewarded us with their business and we truly appreciate that. We also get great opportunities to network and share information with people interested in becoming SealMaster franchisees or getting into the sealcoating contracting business.”