Kenny Nowling Appointed President of the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA)

House Springs, MO USA – October 21, 2024 – The International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) is proud to announce the appointment of Kenny Nowling as the new President, effective immediately. The announcement was made by IHRA Owner and CEO, Larry Jeffers, who expressed great confidence in Nowling’s leadership and vision for the future of the sanctioning body.

Nowling, a well-respected figure in the world of drag racing, brings a wealth of experience and passion to his new role. With a career spanning over three decades, Nowling has played a pivotal role in promoting drag racing and expanding its reach. His appointment marks a significant step in IHRA’s commitment to elevating the sport, enhancing its programs, and expanding its fan base.

“I am thrilled to welcome Kenny Nowling as President of the IHRA,” said Larry Jeffers, IHRA Owner and CEO. “His extensive background in drag racing, innovative approach, and dedication to the sport make him the perfect choice to lead the IHRA. I am confident that under his leadership, the IHRA will continue to grow and thrive.”

Nowling is no stranger to the IHRA, having previously served in various capacities within the drag racing community, including as a promoter and organizer of some of history’s most high-profile and successful drag racing events. His passion for the sport and deep understanding of the industry have earned him a reputation for delivering exciting and successful events that resonate with tracks, racers, fans, and marketing partners alike.

“I am honored to take on the role of President of the IHRA,” said Nowling. “This is a dream opportunity, and I look forward to working alongside Larry and the entire IHRA team to continue building on the rich history of this organization. My focus will be on our current track partners, expanding our existing racing programs including the Summit Team Finals, Summit SuperSeries World Finals presented by Strange Engineering, and Sportsman Spectacular presented by Moser Engineering events, enhancing the racer and fan experience, and promoting the growth of drag racing on both national and international stages. I want to be clear that our sportsman racers are, and always will be, the foundation of the IHRA and that will never change.”

As President, Nowling will oversee several aspects of IHRA’s operations, including track partner relations, racer relations, event management, and strategic marketing partnerships. He will also spearhead initiatives to expand the association’s reach and increase participation at all levels of drag racing. With Nowling at the helm, the IHRA is poised to enter a new era of growth, innovation, and success.