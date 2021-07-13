I recently ran across a post that Top Sportsman racer Don O’Neal made that opens a topic that I’ve wanted to discuss for a while. The challenge of eating healthy while racing.

O’Neal said

“Does anyone else struggle with a simple task like grocery shopping? I mean not like going to do it, but just like what do I get ? I need healthy, but don’t want stuff to spoil, and I mean the fridge is only so big… What is your healthy go-to at the track?? Cause this is just one of the struggles I have in my life right now!!

O’Neal brings up a great question that even I struggle with every time I load the cart up to go racing. But, those that know me will tell you that “TJ Pruitt is a health fanatic.”

There are quite a few racers that are all about the healthy lifestyle. Matt Hagan is one of the first to come to mind. He practically lives on the road, traveling the NHRA Funny Car circuit so, you can imagine the challenges there.

I’m going to share some of my best practices, which may differ from others. It’s all based on the goals you want to achieve and the amenities that you have access to. Of course it’s harder to prepare meals if you’re rocking the open trailer rather than a toterhome.

Here are some of the things I like to stock my grocery cart with for a week of racing: Bananas, Rotisserie Chicken, Pre-cooked ground Turkey (or 90% fat free ground beef), jasmine rice, precooked sweet potatoes, bottled water, Propel, salt free mixed nuts or roasted almonds, and my favorite – protein bars!

I don’t race as often as most but the times I have went late in the rounds, the banana or protein bar was a recharge.

Protein Bar – my protein bar of choice are the Quest Bars. They are low in net carbs and sugar. There are different flavors available.

I’m curious to hear what our viewers are packing in their lunch boxes for the races. Please email us your thoughts to dragcoverage@gmail.com