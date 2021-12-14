(Indianapolis, IN) — Lindsay Wheelock debuted her brand new 2021 Dodge Challenge Mopar Drag Pak at the Performance Racing Industry Show, No.48 of 50 that were sold-out by Dodge Garage and Watson Racing.

According to DodgeGarage.com “this car was engineered for grassroots drag racers competing in sanctioned NHRA and NMCA Sportsman Classes and is fully dyno validated and approved by both sanctioning bodies. This is the quickest, fastest, most powerful Drag Pak ever.”

Wheelock said “big thanks to Dodge Garage and Watson Racing who made it really easy and seamless to get this great car. Our goal is to win a Wally and we are exciting for the racing season.”

Below are specifications of the DragPak, which can be found in detail here: https://www.dodgegarage.com/drag-pak-experience

• ENGINE

• 354 cu. in. HEMI® V8 engine

• Block: Mopar® cast aluminum block with billet steel main caps

• Bore & Stroke: 4.070″ x 3.400″

• Crankshaft: Billet

• Rods: Forged H-beam

• Pistons: Forged 2618 alloy

• Camshaft: Mopar® spec with 0.675″ lift

• TRANSMISSION

• Automatic – TH400 with SFI case

• Race-ready 3-speed Turbo-400 Transmission with lightweight aluminum driveshaft

• INTAKE MANIFOLD/INDUCTION

• Whipple 3.0L twin-screw supercharger

“The Factory Showdown class is very competitive and it’s a lot fun with a good group of people. Unfortunately, I will be the only female in the class now that Leah (Pruett) is leaving. She is definitely a good racer,” Wheelock added.

The base model DragPak starts at about $135,000. When you add in the wheel package, seat upgrade, and decal/paint upgrade, the price increases to around $150,0o0, if you are able to get on the list of 50 people.

Wheelock was quick to thank Mike Alsop Racing with Alsop Chevrolet and Buick, Hoosier Tire, E3 Spark Plugs, Dodge Garage, and VP Racing Fuels.