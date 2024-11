Mario Johnson is back, but with a ProCharger! New N/T Build Named “Pressure” from THRC

Teddy Houser Race Cars have completed their newest build, a 1969 Procharged Camaro for N/T No-Time Racer Mario Johnson.

Just when you thought Mario was done with racing, after crashing Lucky Luciano, he releases photos of this beautiful EIC Motorsports built Small Block Procharged beast equipped with Fueltech.

Johnson announced that Travis Harvey will pilot this beautiful build.