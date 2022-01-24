When Glenn Gordon purchased Mullis Race Cars, he had the vision of restoring the “chassis giant” to its days of glory. From the looks of it, one would have to say that he’s off to a great start.

Glenn is slowly assembling a team of dedicated employees that have the knowledge and experience to be successful in the racing and fabrication industry.

Glenn said, “We have managed to put together a pretty unbelievable team of guys to this point and each guy has his role to tie my overall vision of Mullis race cars as a whole together.”

“There is a certain kind of talent that we want here,” he added. “We want high-character, successful guys that will buy into the team concept. We are looking for the skills that will elevate this company to the standard and quality that I expect. No one on this team is more important than the another.”

“We all have roles and expectations to make this thing great and I believe we have the team to accomplish just that.”

Toby Giese

At Mullis Race Cars, Toby Giese is the operations manager and has been married to wife Chelley for 21 years. The couple has two Jr. Dragster racers, Allyson and Cameron aka (Cam Shaft).

Toby is a second generation racer himself. His father Tim Giese was always involved in drag racing in one form or another over the years, introducing Toby at an early age. Toby has a strong mechanical background and a vast array of trade skills. Toby attended Anoka College for Business Management and has worked in several different fields over the years including diesel mechanic, HVAC tech, truck driver, and he most recently worked for Hormel where he supervised industrial resources.

Rob “Big Spoon” Sorum

Rob “Big Spoon” Sorum is the lead dragster fabricator. Rob has a very impressive resume for being the age of 29 years old. He has worked for Kalitta Motorsports, Thor Sport, Big 3 racing, and was most recently the lead fabricator at John Force Racing.

What’s even more impressive is his Camping World Truck Series championship, along with winning a Top Fuel Championship and two Funny Car World Championships with various teams. Rob lives in Fargo, ND with his fiancee Deea.

Justin Finneman

Justin Finneman is the finish welder who has been around welding and fabrication his entire life. His welding is nothing short of beautiful artwork.

AJ Ashe

Now Mullis Race Cars has added Aj Ashe as the VP of marketing and support to extend their reach, professionalism, and quality of work. AJ has over 30 years of experience in the drag racing world and has done everything from promotions to winning multiple big-money bracket races over the past twenty years.

Gordon said “I feel that AJ Ashe brings a vast knowledge of the sport, car setups, and really understands how to be successful in the drag racing industry. He will fit in really well with the overall vision that I have for Mullis Race Cars moving forward.”

“One of the main focuses here, besides a great quality product of course, is to strive to give great in customer service. If you buy a car from us we will help with everything from helping you set up the chassis, making it one of the most consistent cars possible, to helping you improve your driving skills.”

“This is where Aj will be a huge asset to us and our customers. To go even further, if you have a kid aging out of juniors and purchase a car from us, we want them to spend a day in school with AJ to learn to how to drive that new Mullis car that we are offering.”

Mullis Race Cars has plans to continue their expansion in 2022 and in the future and is on the right track to restoring the company back to the high profile status that it once had.