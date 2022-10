The Byron Wheel Standing Champion Brian Ambrosini debuted his 3,000 Horsepower Drag Radial AMC Gremlin built by Metz Performance. This is the OTHER Gremlin, not the famous Byron Wheel Stander.

The car most recently was repaired by Reese Brothers Race Cars. The Proline Powered engine is well capable of in the 3-second zone in the 1/8th Mile. This car is definitely one of our favorites!